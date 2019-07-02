×
BREAKING NEWS: PSG trigger Pablo Sarabia's reported €18m release clause

02 Jul 2019
Pablo Sarabia at Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Sevilla attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia after triggering his reported €18million release clause.

The 27-year-old's future had been in question for several months after a fine season in LaLiga and he has made the switch to PSG on a five-year deal.

Sarabia scored 12 goals and set up another 13 in LaLiga last term, enjoying by far his best campaign in senior football.

He joined Sevilla for a fee thought to be in the region of €1million from Getafe in 2016 and swiftly became an important part of the team, showing versatility in attack and chipping in consistently with goals and assists.

It was the 2018-19 campaign where he really came to the fore, however, linking up particularly well with Wissam Ben Yedder – another player who has been linked with PSG.

Sevilla had been trying to tie Sarabia down to a new contract for the best part of a year, given his deal was due to expire in 2020 and contained a low release clause.

But after failing to secure an extension, Sevilla are reported to have urged him to engineer a move as soon as possible.

Yet to be capped by Spain's senior side, Sarabia will offer competition out wide and in attacking midfield for PSG, who are hoping to win a third successive Ligue 1 title next term.

