×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Rudi Garcia to leave Marseille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    22 May 2019, 19:18 IST
RudiGarcia - cropped
Rudi Garcia will leave Marseille at the end of the season
Rudi Garcia has announced he is stepping down as Marseille coach after a disappointing season in Ligue 1.

Hired in October 2016, Garcia steered Marseille to a fifth-place finish that term, before building on that in his first full season.

The club ended the 2017-18 campaign fourth in Ligue 1, narrowly missing out on Champions League football, finishing just a point adrift of Lyon in third.

But they were unable to maintain that level this season and Garcia had been under pressure for several weeks after a top-three finish appeared to look beyond them.

With the best Marseille can hope for going into the last game of the season being 61 points – 16 fewer than last season – and a fifth-place finish, Garcia has opted to stand aside.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Garcia said: "I decided to leave.

"I proposed this solution to my president, who accepted it. If I listen to reason, I must stop this adventure. For the good of the project, it is better that we separate now."

Garcia is contracted to the club until 2021, but he will not see out the remaining two years and shall preside over his final game against Montpellier at Stade Velodrome on Friday.

Advertisement
Mario Balotelli goes wild after scoring for Marseille
RELATED STORY
Balotelli needed new motivation - Vieira
RELATED STORY
PSG without Cavani, Draxler, Neymar against Marseille
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Allegri to leave Juventus
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Genesio to leave Lyon
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + cash for Manchester United star, Manchester United close on €170m double deal for Serie A duo and more Serie A news: 27 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A legend Walter Sabatini: The face that launched a thousand footballing careers
RELATED STORY
I love him - Griezmann will leave with Simeone's blessing
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bayern confirm Ribery exit
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ISL and I-League stars who are expected to leave next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us