BREAKING NEWS: Three-time Champions League winner Navas leaves Real Madrid for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid.

Navas has penned a four-year deal in a transfer reported to be worth in the region of €15million.

PSG's Alphonse Areola has joined Madrid on a season-long loan as part of the deal.

Navas moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Levante after starring during his country's unlikely run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

He proved a key performer as Los Blancos claimed three consecutive Champions Leagues between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

However, since returning as head coach, Zinedine Zidane has elected to put his faith in Thibaut Courtois as his number one, who now has France international Areola as cover.

Navas' honours for Madrid also include LaLiga in 2016-17, the Supercopa de Espana in 2017, two UEFA Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

"I'm really excited to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," he told PSG's website." After my experience in Spain, I'm coming to France with high hopes.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a very prestigious club in Latin America and I am keen to be part of the adventure that started several years ago. I will do everything I can to help PSG win new titles, bringing all my experience and professionalism.

"And I will also try to win the hearts of the Parisian fans, famous throughout Europe for their passion."

On Sunday, PSG signed Sergio Rico on a season-long loan from Sevilla and the Navas deal completes an overhaul of their goalkeeping department, with veteran Gianluigi Buffon having returned to Juventus before the start of 2019-20.