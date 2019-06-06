×
CAF Champions League final second leg to be replayed after farcical clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    06 Jun 2019, 04:46 IST
footballs - cropped
A line of footballs

The CAF Champions League final second leg between ES Tunis and Wydad Casablanca will be replayed outside of Tunisia after Friday's farcical encounter in Rades was cut short.

ES Tunis were initially crowned champions 2-1 on aggregate to retain their title after taking a 1-0 lead in the second leg.

An apparent VAR failure saw Wydad denied an equaliser that was wrongly ruled offside by the linesman.

That effort came just before the hour-mark and although play briefly resumed, there was a long delay prior to the referee seemingly blowing for full-time.

However, the CAF executive committee met in Paris on Wednesday and ruled "the second leg match must be replayed on another ground outside Tunisian territory".

"The conditions of game and safety were not met during the second leg of the CAF Champions League final held on May 31, 2019, preventing the match from coming to an end," part of a CAF statement also read.

ES Tunis have been ordered to return the trophy and medals awarded on Friday.

The date and venue of the second leg is yet to be determined, with the tie locked at 1-1 after the opening game in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

