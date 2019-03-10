CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns through as Wydad miss chance



Mamelodi Sundowns cruised into the CAF Champions League quarter-finals after capitalising on Wydad Casablanca's 2-0 loss at ASEC Mimosas in Group A.

Two-time champions Wydad had the chance to secure their progression to the knockout rounds, but Ahmed Toure's second-half double instead sealed ASEC's second win of the campaign.

That leaves a place still up for grabs alongside Sundowns, who punched their ticket thanks to a convincing victory over Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars.

Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe all scored inside the opening 45 minutes as the South African side moved three points clear at the summit.

They could slide back to second if Wydad win when the teams meet next weekend, while ASEC need a result on the road to Lobi Stars to be any hope of advancing.

HIGHLIGHTS .. Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Lobi Stars

Matchday 5 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/oxfDNlPGj1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 9, 2019

JS Saoura will head into the final matchday hopeful of topping a tight Group D following their crucial 2-0 home defeat of Simba.

Sid Ali Yahia-Cherif's thumping 18th-minute finish and Mohamed El Amine Hammia's well-taken penalty after the interval lifted the Algerian outfit above the visitors and into first.

Al Ahly had occupied top spot leading into the penultimate round of fixtures and appeared on course to register a valuable point for much of their trip to Vita Club.

That was until Tuisila Kisinda's heavily deflected shot looped over substitute goalkeeper Ali Lotfi in the 84th minute, handing the hosts a 1-0 win that means all four teams are separated by just two points.

Al Ahly welcome Saoura on the final day, while Simba entertain Vita Club.

HIGHLIGHTS .. AS Vita Club 1-0 Al Ahly

Matchday 5 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/jOnXLTvQMd — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 9, 2019