×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns through as Wydad miss chance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
334   //    10 Mar 2019, 06:28 IST
footballs - cropped
Footballs before a match

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised into the CAF Champions League quarter-finals after capitalising on Wydad Casablanca's 2-0 loss at ASEC Mimosas in Group A.

Two-time champions Wydad had the chance to secure their progression to the knockout rounds, but Ahmed Toure's second-half double instead sealed ASEC's second win of the campaign.

That leaves a place still up for grabs alongside Sundowns, who punched their ticket thanks to a convincing victory over Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars.

Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe all scored inside the opening 45 minutes as the South African side moved three points clear at the summit.

They could slide back to second if Wydad win when the teams meet next weekend, while ASEC need a result on the road to Lobi Stars to be any hope of advancing.

JS Saoura will head into the final matchday hopeful of topping a tight Group D following their crucial 2-0 home defeat of Simba.

Sid Ali Yahia-Cherif's thumping 18th-minute finish and Mohamed El Amine Hammia's well-taken penalty after the interval lifted the Algerian outfit above the visitors and into first.

Al Ahly had occupied top spot leading into the penultimate round of fixtures and appeared on course to register a valuable point for much of their trip to Vita Club.

Advertisement

That was until Tuisila Kisinda's heavily deflected shot looped over substitute goalkeeper Ali Lotfi in the 84th minute, handing the hosts a 1-0 win that means all four teams are separated by just two points.

Al Ahly welcome Saoura on the final day, while Simba entertain Vita Club.

Omnisport
NEWS
CAF Champions League Review: Simba learn Vita lesson as Sundowns find form
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis march on, Wydad held
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Holders ES Tunis salvage last-gasp draw
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis through as Platinum take shine off Pirates
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Mazembe maul Club Africain 8-0 in biggest group-stage win ever
RELATED STORY
Mamelodi Sundowns 3 ASEC Mimosas 1: South Africans move top of Group A
RELATED STORY
Salah headlines CAF Player of the Year shortlist as Koulibaly misses out
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Khenissi double gets ES Tunis up and running
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Simba roar to victory, Al Ahly cruise
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Salah retains CAF African Player of the Year gong
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us