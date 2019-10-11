×
Carli Lloyd 'definitely considering' NFL career

15   //    11 Oct 2019, 16:10 IST
Carli Lloyd - cropped
United States star Carli Lloyd

Two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd will seriously consider pursuing a future career as an NFL kicker when she retires from football.

Lloyd, 37, sent social media into a spin when she drilled a series of field goals, including one from 55 yards, while visiting a Philadelphia Eagles practice session in August.

The United States national team veteran and long-time Eagles fan is nearing the end of a decorated career in football and could swap the round ball for the pigskin in a bid to become the first woman to play in the NFL.

Her personal coach, James Galanis, said an unnamed team had offered Lloyd the chance to kick in a preseason game, while Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has volunteered his services help ease the transition.

Lloyd said: "The NFL gig has definitely been a hot topic for me.

"It's something that just completely took me by surprise, it went viral.

"I'm definitely considering it. Right now I'm just going to focus on soccer at the moment but I definitely want to entertain the idea of potentially becoming the first female to kick in the NFL."

Lloyd, 37, plays at club level for NWSL side Sky Blue FC.

The 2016 Best FIFA Women's Player last month confirmed her desire to become a four-time Olympian at Tokyo 2020.

However, she admitted those plans depend on the identity of Jill Ellis' replacement as USA head coach.

