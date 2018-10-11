Norde set to return to Mohun Bagan

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 51 // 11 Oct 2018, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Mohun Bagan's I-League winning play-maker Sony Norde is all set to return for the fifth consecutive season, the club announced Thursday.

Ending a long speculation over the availability of the fan-favourite Sony, Mohun Bagan's general secretary elect Swapan Sadhan Bose announced that they have "completed the signing".

"He is in Miami and will apply for his employment visa today for which the necessary formalities are being addressed," Bose said in a statement.

Norde will be the sixth foreign signing for Mohun Bagan as he will return after a knee surgery which spelt his early exit from the last edition after playing just four matches.

"He has agreed to undergo the required medical and physical fitness test upon his arrival in Kolkata. He will be registered with The Indian Football Association (WB) after successful completion of medical and physical fitness test," Bose added.

Norde had suffered the injury during Mohun Bagan's 5-0 win over Churchill Brothers at the Barasat stadium in December last year.

He turned up against NEROCA FC within nine days after the Churchill match, only to aggravate his injury as he returned to his country in January this year to undergo a surgery.

Mohun Bagan currently have the quartet of Dipanda Dicka (Cameroon), Henry Kisekka (Uganda), Eze Kingsley (Nigeria) and Yuta Kinowaki (Japan) in their foreigners roster.

Attacking Egyptian midfielder Omar Elhussieny, who played in the Uefa Champions League while playing for Estonian side FC Levadia, was announced as their fifth foreigner recently.

I-League is set to kick-off later this month.