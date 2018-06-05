Cazorla returns to former club Villarreal

Villarreal have announced the return of Santi Cazorla, with the midfielder joining his old club for pre-season training.

Santi Cazorla playing for Villarreal in 2011

Santi Cazorla has returned to former club Villarreal for pre-season training following his release from Arsenal.

Midfielder Cazorla last played for Arsenal in October 2016, having undergone a succession of Achilles surgeries – one of which preceded an infection that put him at risk of having his foot amputated.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new deal by the Gunners, so Villarreal have welcomed him back to continue his recovery ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Cazorla made 241 appearances over two previous spells with the LaLiga club, who have not announced any details of a permanent deal for the player.

Hoy tenemos una cosa muy especial que contaros porque es la hora de volver a ver a alguien muy querido por los groguets... ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, @19SCazorla ! #CazorlaVuelveACasa pic.twitter.com/CPwaLUj1Me — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 5, 2018

Having come through the ranks at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Cazorla moved to Recreativo Huelva for the 2006-07 season before heading back to Villarreal.

He left for Malaga in a reported €21million move in 2011 but a potential return had been mooted for some time, with Cazorla also recently training with the youth team of Deportivo Alaves.