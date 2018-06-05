Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Cazorla returns to former club Villarreal

Villarreal have announced the return of Santi Cazorla, with the midfielder joining his old club for pre-season training.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 18:41 IST
487
SantiCazorla - cropped
Santi Cazorla playing for Villarreal in 2011

Santi Cazorla has returned to former club Villarreal for pre-season training following his release from Arsenal.

Midfielder Cazorla last played for Arsenal in October 2016, having undergone a succession of Achilles surgeries – one of which preceded an infection that put him at risk of having his foot amputated.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new deal by the Gunners, so Villarreal have welcomed him back to continue his recovery ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Cazorla made 241 appearances over two previous spells with the LaLiga club, who have not announced any details of a permanent deal for the player.

Having come through the ranks at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Cazorla moved to Recreativo Huelva for the 2006-07 season before heading back to Villarreal.

He left for Malaga in a reported €21million move in 2011 but a potential return had been mooted for some time, with Cazorla also recently training with the youth team of Deportivo Alaves.

Arsenal
Santi Cazorla leaves behind an incredible legacy despite...
RELATED STORY
Wizardry cut short: Santi Cazorla's heart-wrenching end...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set for La Liga move
RELATED STORY
Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
RELATED STORY
Cazorla leaves Arsenal after injury nightmare
RELATED STORY
Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in...
RELATED STORY
Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
RELATED STORY
Top 5 footballers who returned to play for their former club
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT KAZ AZE
3 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018