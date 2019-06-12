×
Ceballos undecided over Real Madrid future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    12 Jun 2019, 20:22 IST
daniceballos-cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos plans to decide his Real Madrid future after the European Under-21 Championship amid reported interest from Tottenham.

The midfielder made just 19 starts for Zinedine Zidane's side last season but is part of Spain's Under-21 squad competing in Italy this month.

Tottenham are among the clubs who have been linked with the 22-year-old, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Real Betis two years ago.

Zidane, who returned as boss in March, is expected to ring the changes after a disappointing campaign that saw Madrid finish third in La Liga and crash out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Madrid have already sealed the captures of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes, with former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jovic unveiled on Wednesday.

"I started well under [former Real Madrid coach Julen] Lopetegui, but once he was fired, I, unfortunately, became secondary," he told Onda Cero Radio.

"I'm not going to say what was said regarding my talk with Zidane but what I can say is that he was clear with me and once the Euro U21 is over, I will decide my future.

"My aim is to play wherever I go and prove that I can compete in any team in Europe. I hope to succeed because nothing is going to defeat me."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
