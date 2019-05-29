×
Cech and Kante start as Arsenal meet Chelsea in Europa League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    29 May 2019, 23:46 IST
Petr Cech - cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Retiring goalkeeper Petr Cech is starting for Arsenal in the Europa League final against former club Chelsea, who have named N'Golo Kante in midfield.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has given Cech the nod in Baku amid reports the 37-year-old could take up a staff role at Stamford Bridge following the final appearance of his career on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, is gambling on the fitness of France international Kante, who he rated as a "50-50" chance to feature when addressing the media in his pre-match news conference.

The World Cup winner picked up a knee problem in training on Saturday, but joins Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Pedro and the competition's joint top scorer, Olivier Giroud, in the XI.

Eden Hazard will link up with the latter pair in attack in what could be his last outing for the Blues ahead of a mooted move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal will look to Mesut Ozil for creative inspiration in behind star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
