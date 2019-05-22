Cech denies he already agreed to Chelsea sporting director role

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech denied reports he has already agreed to become Chelsea's sporting director.

Cech is set to retire at the end of the season after a distinguished career at the top, with the 37-year-old spending most of it at Chelsea.

The final match of his career – should he play – will be against his former club in the Europa League final on May 29.

Media reports began circulating on Tuesday that Cech has sealed a deal with Chelsea to return as their new sporting director.

Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before , I’ll make decision about my future after the last game . Now my sole focus is to win the EL with @Arsenal . — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 21, 2019

However, Cech insists he will only make his mind up about his next move after officially retiring.

Cech wrote on his official Twitter account: "Despite the news today [Tuesday], as I had already said to everybody before, I'll make decision about my future after the last game.

"Now my sole focus is to win the Europa League with Arsenal."