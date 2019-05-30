Champions League final: Liverpool v Tottenham in Opta numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 87 // 30 May 2019, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring for Liverpool

The stage is set for the second all-English final in Champions League history as Liverpool prepare to take on Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's upstart Spurs side have proven capable of outperforming expectations and they must defy the weight of recent evidence that says teams in their position struggle.

The Reds, in contrast, head to the Wanda Metropolitano hardened by last season's character-building loss to Real Madrid, the first part of what could be a history making double for their young right-back.

Here, thanks to Opta data, we take a look at the key numbers behind the continent's showpiece encounter.

9 - Liverpool are playing in their ninth European Cup/Champions League final, the most of all English clubs. Five of the appearances have resulted in victories.

5 - This weekend's match marks Tottenham's maiden trip to the Champions League final. The last five first-time finalists all lost (Chelsea 2008, Arsenal 2006, Monaco 2004, Bayer Leverkusen 2002 and Valencia 2000).

21 - If Trent Alexander-Arnold starts for Liverpool, he will be the first the player aged under 21 to do so in consecutive Champions League finals. The previous youngest is Christian Panucci with Milan in 1994 and 1995.

Advertisement

16 - Lucas Moura fired Tottenham into the final with a decisive hat-trick in their semi-final win at Ajax, scoring more goals in that game than in his previous 16 appearances in the competition combined (two).

3 - Jurgen Klopp is through to this stage of the competition for the third time in his career, following defeats with Liverpool in 2018 and Borussia Dortmund in 2013. Marcello Lippi is the only coach to lose three successive European Cup/Champions league finals (1997, 1998 and 2003 with Juventus).

17 - No team has conceded more goals in the Champions League this season than Tottenham's 17, close to half of which have been scored in the opening 15 matches (41 per cent).

10 - Of players to have scored at least 10 Champions League goals in their career, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has netted the highest percentage of his haul in the competition's knockout stages (71.4 per cent, 10/14).

1982 - Liverpool and Tottenham have only met once before in a major final, in the League Cup at Wembley in 1982. The Reds equalised late to force extra-time before winning 3-1.