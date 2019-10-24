Championship Review: Bristol City climb to fourth as Mitrovic gets hat-trick in Fulham win

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Josh Brownhill struck a dramatic 98th-minute winner as 10-man Bristol City beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 on Wednesday and moved to fourth in the Championship table.

Bristol City are now within three points of Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after the late show.

Fulham, Hull City and Derby County also won on Wednesday, while Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw.



TENSE AFFAIR AT ASHTON GATE GOES TO THE WIRE

Lee Bowyer's Charlton took a 65th-minute lead at Bristol City through Macauley Bonne but the hosts levelled proceedings thanks to substitute Famara Diedhiou's close-range header.

Diedhiou was then shown a straight red card for violent conduct with just four minutes of normal time remaining after he appeared to kick Charlton's Jason Pearce.

The incident sparked a brawl and tensions remained high throughout a lengthy period of injury time.

Brownhill then proved the hero, taking two touches to control a Kasey Palmer cross before scoring with an excellent finish to send the Ashton Gate crowd wild.

MITROVIC'S MILESTONE

Fulham moved up to seventh as Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick inspired a 3-2 win over Luton Town at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker's men led 2-0 and 3-1 thanks to the Championship's top-scorer, who has now scored 11 times in 13 league matches this season.

"We know how good a player Mitro is - his hat-trick tonight summed that up, really," Parker told Sky Sports.

The hat-trick was Mitrovic's first in English football since arriving from Anderlecht in 2015 with Newcastle United.

FOREST'S MISSED CHANCE

Josh Magennis scored and was sent off as Hull City won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, a result that saw Sabri Lamouchi's side drop to eighth.

Magennis and Jarrod Bowen netted before Matty Cash pulled one back for Forest, who could have moved second with victory.

Northern Ireland international Magennis was given a straight red card with 22 minutes remaining for a reckless challenge on Forest's Ben Watson but Grant McCann's side held on for all three points.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough remain just one point above the relegation zone after they were held by Huddersfield, who are one place below them in 22nd.

Graeme Shinnie scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby County edged Wigan Athletic 1-0, claiming a third consecutive home victory.