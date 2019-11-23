Championship Review: Late winners boost West Brom & Leeds

Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom

West Brom and Leeds United benefited from late winners as they took full advantage of a defeat for Preston North End in the Championship.

Leaders West Brom defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at home on Saturday, while Marcelo Bielsa's men won by the same scoreline away to Luton Town.

Preston fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Derby County, meaning Leeds moved above them into second place, two points behind the Baggies, who have only suffered one defeat in 17 league games.

Blackburn Rovers, Brentford, Stoke City and Millwall were the other winners in Saturday's action.



BAGGIES AND LEEDS LAND LATE BLOWS

West Brom and Leeds looked like they were heading for draws that would have stalled their promotion bids before late interventions.

Charlie Austin netted a penalty with two minutes remaining for the Baggies after goalkeeper Keiren Westwood brought down Matheus Pereira in the box.

Steven Fletcher had previously scored from the spot at the other end to level the match after Hal Robson-Kanu's first-half opener, but Wednesday were left frustrated and saw Liam Palmer sent off in stoppage time.

Leeds' winner came even later, Matty Pearson's last-minute own goal gifting them victory as Luton suffered a fifth consecutive defeat. Patrick Bamford and James Collins had exchanged strikes earlier in the second half.



PRESTON & SWANS SLIP UP

Preston fell to Derby, who have now won five consecutive home games.

Derby substitute Martyn Waghorn, only just on for the injured Mason Bennett, scored a close-range effort after 33 minutes which proved decisive.

Swansea also lost 1-0, their first defeat in four coming courtesy of an excellent free-kick from Millwall's Jed Wallace with 25 minutes left at the Liberty Stadium.



DIOUF CAPS STOKE COMEBACK AS DACK DENIES STRUBER

Only goal difference separates Stoke from fourth-bottom Luton after Mame Biram Diouf's strike in the third minute of added time earned a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Michael O'Neill's first home game in charge had appeared to be heading for a draw when Danny Batth levelled the contest following Sam Morsy's opener, but Diouf ensured the new Stoke boss secured a second victory from as many matches.

Bradley Dack scored twice, including the winner with four minutes left, as Blackburn earned a thrilling 3-2 triumph over bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, who were being managed by Gerhard Struber for the first time.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic in Neil Harris' opening game in charge, while Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, who had Ryan Yates sent off, played out a goalless draw.

A late Marc Roberts equaliser, the defender's first goal since April 2018, gave Birmingham City a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town, while Brentford are two points off the play-off places after Ollie Watkins' 11th league goal of the season earned a 1-0 home win over Reading.