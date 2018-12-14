Chennaiyin FC play Delhi Dynamos in clash of strugglers

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC take on Delhi Dynamos here Saturday in an Indian Super League fixture between two teams struggling at the bottom of the points table.

The defending champions have seen their season go from bad to worse and will be aiming for a win before the league heads for a break.

With five points from 11 games and just a solitary win to show, CFC's woes have been well documented.

John Gregory's men, known for their defensive skills, have been found wanting in that department and have so far conceded 21 goals, the most along with FC Pune City, this season. Also, the forward line has been inconsistent at best to add to the team's problems.

Jeje Lalpheklua and Carlos Salom, who were expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals, have been off-colour. Raphael Augusto's performance has been one of the high points in a rather disappointing season till date for the two-time winners.

Delhi Dynamos have had problems of their own and are now winless in the last 11 games and coach Josep Gombau would certainly not be happy with the way things have panned out.

The previous game between the two teams ended in a goalless draw as Dynamos' custodian Francisco Dorronsoro denied Chennaiyin FC a win with some good work.

The Blues trail Delhi 1-4 (with four draws) in head-to-head meetings and will be keen to pull one back and move out of the bottom rung