×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC play Delhi Dynamos in clash of strugglers

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:21 IST

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC take on Delhi Dynamos here Saturday in an Indian Super League fixture between two teams struggling at the bottom of the points table.

The defending champions have seen their season go from bad to worse and will be aiming for a win before the league heads for a break.

With five points from 11 games and just a solitary win to show, CFC's woes have been well documented.

John Gregory's men, known for their defensive skills, have been found wanting in that department and have so far conceded 21 goals, the most along with FC Pune City, this season. Also, the forward line has been inconsistent at best to add to the team's problems.

Jeje Lalpheklua and Carlos Salom, who were expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals, have been off-colour. Raphael Augusto's performance has been one of the high points in a rather disappointing season till date for the two-time winners.

Delhi Dynamos have had problems of their own and are now winless in the last 11 games and coach Josep Gombau would certainly not be happy with the way things have panned out.

The previous game between the two teams ended in a goalless draw as Dynamos' custodian Francisco Dorronsoro denied Chennaiyin FC a win with some good work.

The Blues trail Delhi 1-4 (with four draws) in head-to-head meetings and will be keen to pull one back and move out of the bottom rung

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Delhi Dynamos FC - Hits...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 0 - 0 Chennaiyin FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Rene Mihelic: 'Delhi Dynamos as Good as...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos 2-4 Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us