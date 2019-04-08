×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Choupo-Moting: Hard to explain incredible howler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    08 Apr 2019, 08:16 IST
ChoupoMoting-cropped
PSG's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was at a loss to explain his astonishing miss as Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were put on hold.

PSG were forced to wait to clinch the championship following a shock 2-2 draw at home to Strasbourg, which was headlined by Choupo-Moting's incredible howler on Sunday.

After giving PSG a 1-0 lead, Choupo-Moting inexplicably stopped team-mate Christopher Nkunku's goal-bound chip over goalkeeper Matz Sels on the line with his left foot just as the ball was about to roll into the net at 1-1.

Strasbourg then moved 2-1 ahead before Thilo Kehrer rescued a point for PSG with eight minutes remaining in the French capital.

Asked about his miss post-match, Choupo-Moting said: "Even for me it's hard to explain. I saw the pictures and I'm sorry because the ball was entering the met on Nkunku's shot.

"There had to be a goal. At first I thought he was going to pass me the ball, then he shot. I thought the defender was going to counter him, that's why I hesitated.

"I wanted to go to the ball, put it in the net... but it went very fast, it may not be easy to understand but it goes very fast.

"I wondered if I was offside or not. And if the ball was going to enter so don't touch it... I had a bad reflex. I touched the ball, it stayed on the line and touched the post...I wasted this opportunity."

PSG can seal their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons by avoiding defeat away to Lille on April 14.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo's hard work to remain the best
RELATED STORY
The incredible XI of players sold by Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Gracia struggles to explain defeat after Watford dominate Manchester United
RELATED STORY
China saved by goalie howler in narrow win over Kyrgyzstan
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Manchester City heroes incredible with or without trophies
RELATED STORY
EFL asks Leeds to explain 'spygate' scandal
RELATED STORY
Klopp asked to explain referee comments after West Ham draw
RELATED STORY
Madrid 'not right' but working hard - Casemiro
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to have never won a league title in their careers
RELATED STORY
Why Ozil needs to Leave Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us