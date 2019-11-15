×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Comeback win over Kosovo sends Czech Republic to Euro 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 04:10 IST
Czech - cropped
Czech Republic players celebrate Euro 2020 qualification

The Czech Republic secured their qualification for Euro 2020 with a dramatic comeback win over Kosovo in Thursday's crucial Group A encounter.

Kosovo – who are guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their efforts in the UEFA Nations League – needed to avoid defeat at Doosan Arena to keep their chances of automatic qualification alive.

The visitors looked set to cause an upset when Sheffield Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu put them ahead with a superb header in the 50th minute.

But the Czechs fought back, Alex Kral's stunning hit pulling them level before the midfielder provided the assist for Ondrej Celustka's winner eight minutes later as Jaroslav Silhavy's side completed the comeback to book their place at next year's tournament.

Elsewhere in Group A, leaders England wrapped up progression with a thumping 7-0 demolition of Montenegro at Wembley.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkey ensured their qualification with a 0-0 draw against Iceland – a result which also guaranteed France's spot in the finals, with the world champions coming from behind to defeat Moldova 2-1.

Despite a 6-0 win over Lithuania, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, reigning champions Portugal must beat Luxembourg in their final match to take their place at the finals.

Spain, Belgium and Italy had already confirmed their places last month, with Ukraine, Russia and Poland having also sealed qualification.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow ROM SWE 01:15 AM Romania vs Sweden
Tomorrow BOS ITA 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
Tomorrow CYP SCO 07:30 PM Cyprus vs Scotland
Tomorrow AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
Tomorrow SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
Tomorrow SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
Tomorrow RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
17 Nov NOR NET 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
International Friendlies 2019
14 Nov CAM MON 06:00 PM Cambodia vs Mongolia
17 Nov LIT NEW 06:30 PM Lithuania vs New Zealand
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us