CONCACAF Champions League Review: Monterrey add to De Boer's tough Atlanta start

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 39 // 07 Mar 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monterrey celebrate

Atlanta United were crushed by Monterrey in their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final first leg to continue Frank de Boer's tough start at the helm.

The MLS Cup champions suffered a 3-0 loss to Monterrey in their opening leg in Guadalupe on Wednesday.

De Boer, who replaced Gerardo Martino at Atlanta late last year, has now lost three of his first four competitive games in charge.

It appeared the MLS side would not be in an overly bad position heading into the return leg, despite falling behind in the 17th minute.

Nicolas Sanchez opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Monterrey needed until the final 10 minutes to take control of the tie.

Dorlan Pabon made it 2-0 with a 20-yard strike before Jesus Gallardo drilled in from close range as the Liga MX outfit recorded a comprehensive win.

¡Golazooo! Dorlan Pabón desde fuera del área marca el 2-0 para @rayados! #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/8PTevy7sTz — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 7, 2019

It leaves Atlanta needing another turnaround – they overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Herediano in the last 16 – in the second leg on March 13.

In Panama, Independiente grabbed a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in their first leg.

Advertisement

Ivey Romeesh's opener for the hosts was cancelled out by an Ilie penalty, but Independiente found a winner just before the hour-mark through substitute Alexis Corpas' stunning effort.

¿Te perdiste el golazo de Alexis Corpas? ¡Acá tenemos el resumen de la victoria de @CAIPanama sobre @SportingKC #SCCL2019 #CAIvSKC pic.twitter.com/piKuTtP5q3 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 7, 2019