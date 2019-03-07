×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Monterrey add to De Boer's tough Atlanta start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    07 Mar 2019, 11:06 IST
Monterrey - Cropped
Monterrey celebrate

Atlanta United were crushed by Monterrey in their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final first leg to continue Frank de Boer's tough start at the helm.

The MLS Cup champions suffered a 3-0 loss to Monterrey in their opening leg in Guadalupe on Wednesday.

De Boer, who replaced Gerardo Martino at Atlanta late last year, has now lost three of his first four competitive games in charge.

It appeared the MLS side would not be in an overly bad position heading into the return leg, despite falling behind in the 17th minute.

Nicolas Sanchez opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Monterrey needed until the final 10 minutes to take control of the tie.

Dorlan Pabon made it 2-0 with a 20-yard strike before Jesus Gallardo drilled in from close range as the Liga MX outfit recorded a comprehensive win.

It leaves Atlanta needing another turnaround – they overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Herediano in the last 16 – in the second leg on March 13.

In Panama, Independiente grabbed a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in their first leg.

Advertisement

Ivey Romeesh's opener for the hosts was cancelled out by an Ilie penalty, but Independiente found a winner just before the hour-mark through substitute Alexis Corpas' stunning effort.

Omnisport
NEWS
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Rampant Atlanta give De Boer first win
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Atlanta beaten in De Boer's first competitive game
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Red Bulls into quarters, Santos Laguna complete rout
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Santos Laguna hit Marathon for six
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia inspires Tigres, Toronto exit
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres, Santos Laguna secure away wins
RELATED STORY
De Boer takes over Atlanta United with big shoes to fill
RELATED STORY
Column: Major League Soccer seeks respect in own backyard
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto trounced 4-0, Dynamo win
RELATED STORY
Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us