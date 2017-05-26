Conte wants to stay 'many years' at Chelsea

by Reuters News 26 May 2017, 19:40 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea - Antonio Conte - FA Cup Final Preview Press Conference - - 26/5/17 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien/ Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Antonio Conte said he hopes to stay at Chelsea "for many years" despite speculation that the Italian could be tempted by big-money offers back home.

Inter Milan have been keen to tempt former Juventus manager Conte away from Stamford Bridge, where he has enjoyed a superb first season by winning the Premier League title.

Conte could clinch the "double" in Saturday's FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal.

"At the moment my situation is very clear. I have a two-year contract with the club. If they give me the possibility to stay here and extend my contract, for sure I will be able to do this," the former Italy international told a news conference.

"We have the same idea of our future, the way we have to work together to improve the squad and the team. I am happy, for this season I am happy, and I hope to stay here for many years."

Conte played down talk of establishing a dynasty at Chelsea though similar to the one created by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal or Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996 while Ferguson lasted 27 years at Old Trafford where he won 38 trophies including 13 Premier League titles.

"It would be great to stay as long as Ferguson, but you know very well in modern football it is difficult to stay a long time with the same club," he told reporters.

"For a coach the best solution is to stay for a long time at the same club and build something important.

"But we know modern football is dangerous and our jobs depends on the results. The only way I know is to try to compete and to stay a long time. This is my hope."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)