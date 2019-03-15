×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Penarol, Athletico Paranaense secure big wins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    15 Mar 2019, 10:20 IST
DiegoLopez - Cropped
Penarol coach Diego Lopez

Penarol and Athletico Paranaense claimed their first wins of the Copa Libertadores group stage in emphatic style on Thursday.

Coming off a loss to LDU Quito in Group D, Penarol hammered San Jose 4-0 in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan hosts needed just two minutes to open the scoring, Lucas Viatri volleying in a cross from Giovanni Gonzalez.

Diego Lopez's Penarol would be in control by half-time as Cristian Lema headed in a Lucas Hernandez corner and Agustin Canobbio scored their third via a deflection.

Viatri produced a classy finish from 20 yards early in the second half as the hosts dominated, closing out their win despite Gaston Rodriguez missing a 76th-minute penalty.

In Group G, Athletico Paranaense responded to their opening defeat by thrashing Jorge Wilstermann 4-0.

The Brazilians got fortunate with their opener just after the half-hour mark, Rony's strike deflecting off team-mate Marco Ruben and beating goalkeeper Arnaldo Gimenez.

Gimenez was at fault for the second goal, the shot-stopper unable to deal with a long-range effort from Tomas Andrade.

Advertisement

Renan Lodi and Bruno Guimaraes scored second-half goals for Athletico, sealing a comprehensive victory.

In the day's other game, Emelec and Huracan played out a 0-0 draw in Group B.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tolima upset Atletico Paranaense in Copa Libertadores clash
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca held in opener, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - A preview of Matchday 2 
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro brave rain, power outage halts Deportivo Lara-Emelec
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores 2019: The favourites, dark horses and players to watch
RELATED STORY
COPA Libertadores - Matchday 1 Round-Up
RELATED STORY
Wilstermann hold Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores tie
RELATED STORY
Libertadores holders River learn group as CONMEBOL boss calls for end to violence
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River held again, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca win, Goulart inspires Palmeiras
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us