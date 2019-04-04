×
Copa Libertadores Review: River draw again, Mineiro claim comeback win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    04 Apr 2019, 08:26 IST
NicolasDeLaCruz - Cropped
River Plate midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz

River Plate came from behind to salvage another Copa Libertadores draw, while Atletico Mineiro claimed a victory on Wednesday.

Defending champions River rallied for a 2-2 result at Internacional to register their third draw in as many games in Group A.

A draw had looked unlikely when they fell two goals behind after 31 minutes in Porto Alegre.

Nicolas Lopez poked in the opener for the Brazilian hosts before Edenilson's strike just after the half-hour mark.

River started their comeback just before half-time, Lucas Pratto converting a penalty following a handball in the area.

It took some magic for River to earn their point, substitute Nicolas De La Cruz curling in a beautiful free-kick from 25 yards in the 61st minute.

After also trailing 2-0, Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Zamora 3-2 in Belo Horizonte.

Goals from Erickson Gallardo and Guillermo Paiva had the Venezuelans on track for a shock win in Group E.

But a Maicon header and Vinicius Goes goal – a Ricardo Oliveira strike deflecting in off him – drew Mineiro level before Oscar Hernandez saw red for Zamora.

And Mineiro claimed their first win in the group when Fabio Santos scored an 80th-minute penalty after a handball in the area.

Flamengo's perfect start in Group D was ended with a 1-0 loss at home to Penarol, who scored an 88th-minute winner through Lucas Viatri after Gabriel Barbosa was sent off for the Brazilians.

Cruzeiro made it three wins from three in Group B by beating Emelec 1-0 in Guayaquil, while Deportivo Lara edged Huracan 2-1.

In Group C, Universidad Concepcion and Godoy Cruz drew 0-0, while Marco Perez and Ricardo Pedriel traded braces in Deportes Tolima's 2-2 draw with Jorge Wilstermann.

Omnisport
NEWS
