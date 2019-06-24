×
Coutinho, Arthur want Neymar back at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jun 2019, 14:55 IST
ney-cropped
Philippe Coutinho and Neymar on international duty

Neymar's Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur want the Paris Saint-Germain star to return to Barcelona.

A world-record €222million move to PSG in 2017 saw Neymar surprisingly bring an end to what had been a very promising four-year spell at Camp Nou.

But ever since joining PSG, Neymar has regularly been linked with a transfer back to Spain, with reports of Real Madrid's interest recently giving way to rumours he wants to return to Barca.

PSG and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are said to be frustrated with Neymar's attitude and constant flirting with other clubs.

As such, speculation has suggested PSG are open to selling Neymar in this transfer window, and Coutinho and Arthur have given their respective seals of approval.

"Of course, I would like it [if Neymar returned]," Arthur told Marca.

"He is a great player. It's not only me, it's everyone [who thinks that]. The more great players next to each other the better."

Coutinho added: "To play with Neymar is incredible. He is a superstar.

"I don't know what will happen, but it's always a source of happiness to speak about playing with him."

Coutinho and Arthur are on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, a tournament Neymar is missing due to an ankle ligament injury.

Tags:
Barcelona
