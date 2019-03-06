×
Australia beats Argentina 3-0 to clinch Cup of Nations title

Associated Press
69   //    06 Mar 2019, 15:02 IST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia clinched the women's Cup of Nations title with a 3-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday.

The Matildas, who won their opening games against South Korea and New Zealand, outscored the opposition 9-1 across the four-nation tournament.

Captain Sam Kerr scored with a header from a corner kick in the fourth minute and Alanna Kennedy made it 2-0 in the 33rd against Argentina. Caitlin Foord completed the scoring with a penalty four minutes into added time.

Earlier, substitute midfielder Ji So-yun's long-range strike helped South Korea to a 2-0 win over New Zealand. Ji came off the bench to turn defender Rebekah Stott inside out before firing a shot past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler in the 74th minute.

Another substitute, Moon Mi-ra, pounced on an error from Nayler to score South Korea's second goal with three minutes remaining in regulation.

The Cup of Nations was a warm-up tournament for the World Cup in France in June.

Associated Press
NEWS
