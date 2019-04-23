David Luiz accuses Burnley of playing 'anti-football'

Chelsea defender David Luiz in action against Burnley

Chelsea defender David Luiz accused Burnley of playing "anti-football" in Monday's entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley took an early lead through Jeff Hendrick before N'Golo Kante – who went off injured at half-time – and Gonzalo Higuain put Chelsea in front by scoring within two minutes of one another.

Ashley Barnes equalised in the 24th minute and the visitors managed to hang on for a potentially crucial point in their battle against the drop.

Tensions boiled over towards the end, with Maurizio Sarri removed from the dugout before players and staff from both teams were involved in a melee after the final whistle.

The rowing continued down the tunnel, with Antonio Rudiger – who did not play in the match – looking particularly agitated, and David Luiz pointed the finger at Burnley's apparent gamesmanship in a post-match interview.

"We tried everything to win the game," the Brazilian told Sky Sports. "It's difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn't want to play the game.

"It's anti-football. Wasting time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.

"They were playing 11 players inside the box. It's difficult to score against a team like that."

The draw meant Chelsea failed to move into third position in the Premier League and instead sit fourth.