David Silva confirmed as new Manchester City captain

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 09 Aug 2019, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Silva with the Premier League trophy

David Silva has been named the new captain of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The experienced former Spain international, who signed from Valencia in 2010 and has won 10 major trophies at the Etihad Stadium, takes over the armband from Vincent Kompany, who joined Anderlecht as player-manager at the end of last season.

In June, Silva announced 2019-20 will be his last with City.

Guardiola said the 33-year-old playmaker, who was elected by team-mates, will be supported by vice-captains Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

"A captain has to be what he is," the City manager said ahead his side beginning their quest for a third consecutive Premier League title at West Ham. "It's an incredible, big respect from his mates. The decision they have to take is the best thing for the club.

"David has to be himself, make decisions for the team. Normally, it depends what the captain is like when [in] the locker room. They are nice guys, they know each other, they laugh a lot. It will not be a problem. He will be a good captain."

Champions City are likely to hand a Premier League debut to club-record signing Rodri on Saturday, although the match comes too soon for Joao Cancelo, whose move from Juventus in a part-exchange deal involving Danilo was only confirmed on Thursday.

"Cancelo is not going to play, not yet," Guardiola said. "He's going to settle good, he has experience, especially in Turin with a very important team.

Advertisement

"Rodri, every day I'm more convinced that this deal we have done with him will be one of the best this club has done in the last years. He will be an incredible holding midfielder."

City will also have Aymeric Laporte back from a knock, and Riyad Mahrez is available after he skipped the Community Shield clash with Liverpool due to concerns that medicine he took while on international duty with Algeria could complicate a doping control test.

Guardiola is expecting a difficult test against a side managed by former City boss Manuel Pellegrini, especially given the Hammers' form towards the end of last season, when they claimed three consecutive wins over Tottenham, Southampton and Watford.

"Last season, they finished well," he said. "Manuel has quality in identifying the way he plays. At the start, it was not easy: they lost the first three of four games. But he's a calm person and the board supported him. He made good results at the end of the season.

"The quality in his teams and the quality of the players up front, they've got many good players. It's the first game. Playing away is tricky but we are ready."