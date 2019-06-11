Davies does not fear Sane competition at Bayern Munich

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 110 // 11 Jun 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leroy Sane in action for Germany

Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies does not fear the prospect of extra competition for places if Leroy Sane joins the club.

Manchester City star Sane continues to be linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions despite club president Uli Hoeness admitting the cost of such a deal could be beyond their reach.

Davies joined from Vancouver Whitecaps in January and scored one goal in six league appearances, all of which came as a substitute.

The 18-year-old is expected to play a bigger role under Niko Kovac next season, with veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the Allianz Arena.

Sane's arrival would present a sizeable obstacle to the first team for the rising Canada star, but he believes working alongside such players can only be a positive.

"The bosses see something in Leroy; they see something in me. That's why they bought me. That's why they might buy him," he told Bild.

"I want to develop here. If Leroy were to come to us, I could learn a lot from him. He's a top winger for his club and his country."

Davies does not feel there is any particular expectation from Bayern's management for him to establish himself quickly as a dependable first-team regular.

"There's no pressure whatsoever from the club," he said. "They want to build me up, that I get my game time and that I get used to the league. It's difficult to come over from Canada as a youngster and play for one of the best teams in the world. They're giving me all the time I need, and their plan has been very good so far.

Advertisement

"We've got a good crop of young players. KC – Kingsley Coman – Serge [Gnabry] and me are all young and hungry to play. I'm sure that everyone will get their chance to blossom and shine at this club."