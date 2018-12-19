×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Bruyne and Aguero back for City, surprise debut for Garcia

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    19 Dec 2018, 00:44 IST
KevinDeBruyneSergioAguero - cropped
Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero

Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero returned to Manchester City's starting line-up as Pep Guardiola handed a debut to 17-year-old Eric Garcia in the EFL Cup quarter-final at Leicester City.

De Bruyne was City's player of the season as they won the competition and the Premier League last time around, but a pair of medial knee ligament injuries have hampered his progress this time around.

The Belgium midfielder suffered his most recent setback in the previous round of the EFL Cup against Fulham and made his return as a substitute in the 3-1 league win over Everton at the weekend.

Aguero, who has not appeared since heading a late equaliser in last month's 2-2 Champions League draw at Lyon due to an abductor problem, was an unused substitute on Saturday but is back in a City side featuring a more unfamiliar face.

Garcia, a Barcelona academy product who joined the Premier League champions last year, could line up in defensive midfield behind De Bruyne and fellow teenager Phil Foden. Alternatively, John Stones could be deployed in the holding role, with Garcia in his natural position at centre-back alongside Nicolas Otamendi.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has made seven changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace last time out, with Kelechi Iheanacho leading the attack against his former club.

Former Foxes favourite and Manchester City's record signing Riyad Mahrez is in the visitors' forward line alongside Aguero and Brahim Diaz.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Aguero and De Bruyne in contention for Manchester City v...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne and Aguero return to City bench, Sterling left...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne injuries could be a blessing for City, says...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne to start for Manchester City against Shakhtar...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne expects to be back for Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Absolutely reliable! Ederson shows he’s as important as...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 10 years on: Aguero, De Bruyne and the...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne: Fatigue not behind injury woes
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne in contention as City regain Mendy for...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: De Bruyne nearing Man City return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us