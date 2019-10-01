De Gea after Arsenal draw: Man United must win those games

David de Gea insisted Manchester United must win games like their home draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal on Monday.

United have taken nine points after their first seven games of the 2019-20 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, marking their worst start to a campaign in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay's first Old Trafford goal put the Red Devils in front just before the break but VAR was used to award Arsenal's leveller in the second half.

Axel Tuanzebe's error cost United, the defender giving away possession to allow Bukayo Saka to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the equaliser.

De Gea, who made a fine double save from Saka and Matteo Guendouzi prior to McTominay's strike, demanded more from his colleagues.

David De Gea reflects on #MUNARS and his key contribution prior to the #MUFC opener... pic.twitter.com/89ObltNqhz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2019

"Well, it was a big mistake for us. We gave away an important goal," De Gea said to Sky Sports. "The game was well balanced. They had a few chances, we had chances.

"We had good chances, of course they had too, but the better ones I think were for us. It is time to look forward and try to win every game.

"This is Manchester United, so we have to win these games. The lads have to react and play better than they are doing.

"We are a team but we have to improve. We are looking forward to the next game and we will try to win."

United have earned 49 points from their 28 Premier League games under Solskjaer – two fewer than they collected in the same number of fixtures at the end of Jose Mourinho's spell in charge.

Solskjaer feels United's inability to kill matches off is hurting them, with the Red Devils having only found the net nine times in the Premier League this season.

"We go 1-0 up and then we don't get the second goal that we want to get," he told Sky Sports. "That's the learning now for this time. Be more cynical, clinical.

"There are so many games we have been 1-0 up. We will learn. It's a bad goal to give away but sometimes you make those passes, you play out and it looks good. We learn from it.

"We are at the start of building something. It's just a bit disappointing that we can't get that second goal.

"Effort is never a problem with these boys. They are working hard in training to improve.

"They were a bit passive at the start. We could have taken more risks going forward."