×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Ligt a good fit for Barcelona, says Stam

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    16 May 2019, 23:00 IST
Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt would be a good fit at Barcelona, according to former Netherlands defender Jaap Stam.

Teenager De Ligt has captained Ajax to a domestic double this term, while they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League only to be shocked in stoppage time by Lucas Moura's hat-trick clinching goal for Tottenham.

The Netherlands international is expected to move on at the end of the season with Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the centre-back.

De Ligt has indicated he is yet to decide his future but Barca, who have already sealed a deal for club and country team-mate Frenkie de Jong, are said to be in pole position, while Ajax director Edwin van der Sar has said the 19-year-old will go to England or Spain.

And Stam believes Camp Nou, where countrymen Ronald Koeman, Johan Cruyff and Patrick Kluivert all excelled, is the right place for De Ligt to continue his development.

"It's important that he'll get playing time," Stam, who is coach at PEC Zwolle and set to take over Feyenoord from next season, told DAZN.

"If you look at the squads: Barcelona, after losing to Liverpool, probably wants to strengthen their squad, especially in defence, if you ask me. The question is how they are going to solve that problem.

"I think that Matthijs de Ligt would be a good fit though. It will be great to see how he performs against better players in a better league, not just every few weeks, but every weekend.

Advertisement

"Same goes for Liverpool. We all know who is their biggest defensive star - his Dutch colleague [Virgil van Dijk] - the other players, [Dejan] Lovren and [Joel] Matip, rotate quite a lot.

"The big question is if he'll immediately play all matches. I think he has enough quality to do so. In those big leagues it's normal to have to deal with rotation, especially at the start you will probably start on the bench a bit more often.

"After that, you have to get used to the level and the quality of your opponents. I think the people around him, and Matthijs himself, are smart enough to pick the option with the most playing time. In that case, money won't make a difference."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona transfer news: 'I don't know if I will join Frenkie de Jong', says Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Olsen backs De Ligt for Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: How Barcelona could Line-Up With Griezmann, De Ligt & De Jong Next Season
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt edges closer to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
De Ligt will move to England or Spain, says Van der Sar
RELATED STORY
Top 4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Antoine Griezmann will be a perfect fit for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us