De Rossi out of reach but Parma have interest in Balotelli

Daniele De Rossi will not be joining Parma after leaving Roma

Parma cannot afford a deal for former Roma stalwart Daniele De Rossi, but are open to a move for Mario Balotelli, according to the Serie A club's sporting director Daniele Faggiano.

De Rossi called time on his 19-year stay at Roma at the end of last season and the former Italy midfielder is now a free agent.

Balotelli, meanwhile, will be able to be signed on a free transfer once his contract with Ligue 1 club Marseille expires on June 30, and reports have suggested Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A in 2018-19, hold an interest in both players.

But while confirming Parma are admirers of former Manchester City and AC Milan forward Balotelli, Faggiano has revealed his team will not be in the running for De Rossi, who is rumoured to have rejected a proposed move to Fiorentina.

"It's true, we did think about De Rossi, but we just couldn't afford him," Faggiano told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"Balotelli is someone we like, and so do many other teams. We're looking at a lot of strikers, but it's not easy."

Parma made one signing on Friday, with Andrea Adorante joining in a swap deal involving Gabriel Brazao, who has moved to Inter.