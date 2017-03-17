Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri

Uncapped Watford striker Troy Deeney was overlooked for Gareth Southgate's England squad for the games with Germany and Lithuania.

Walter Mazzarri joked that Troy Deeney will have to score a hat-trick in every game to receive an England call-up after his latest international snub.

Despite a striking injury crisis which has ruled out Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge and Wayne Rooney for England's games with Germany and Lithuania, manager Gareth Southgate again overlooked the Watford star for his squad.

The uncapped 28-year-old has scored five in his last six Premier League games for the Hornets.

He has previously turned down the opportunity to represent Jamaica at international level.

"You should ask the England manager these questions," Mazzarri told the Hertfordshire Mercury when asked why Deeney had been excluded.

"All I can say is that for me he always plays and at this moment in time, Deeney is in his best form and scoring goals.

"I do everything I can to help my team, so of course I'll tell him from now on that he needs to score three goals in each game because one is not enough.

"Also, if he manages to score three goals then there is more of a chance that we can win."

Watford travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.