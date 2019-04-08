Deeney targets new deal after Watford cup heroics

Watford captain Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney sent a message to the Watford board after he scored in the Hornets' 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves, saying "I'd like a new deal thank you."

With Watford 2-1 down in second-half stoppage time at Wembley, the 30-year-old striker won a penalty and scored it himself to send the game into extra time.

Gerard Deulofeu's second goal of the game completed the turnaround and booked Watford a place in their first FA Cup final for 35 years, and Deeney underlined the importance of his side's determination and team spirit.

"The hard work, the desire, you've seen it there," Deeney told BT Sport.

"At 2-0 down many teams would have called it a day but we kept going, we brought the little man on [Deulofeu], had a little bit of magic, and the rest is just hard work.

"We've got room to grow. We're a team that doesn't have a ceiling on it just yet. We're not seventh [in the Premier League], we're not in the top 10 regularly so there's still loads to do.

"Personally it's just a case of, with these young boys coming up who are keeping me on my toes, making sure I try to get this new deal. If anyone's watching, I'd like a new deal thank you!"

Asked about the prospect of facing Premier League champions Manchester City in the final, Deeney was dismissive, saying: "That's ages away. There are times you get caught up and look to the next thing and the next thing, but it's a case of enjoying this moment.

"We know Man City is a formidable team, probably the best in Europe, but it's a one-off game. We've got to come here with a belief and know that this hard work can get us a long way."

Deulofeu scored in spectacular style to haul Watford back into the contest after 79 minutes and he capped a superb cameo performance with a composed finish in extra time that sent the Hornets fans wild.

The Spanish winger said that, once the celebrations were over, Watford's focus would shift to the league as they prepare to face Arsenal with seventh place in the table within reach.

"The most important thing is we go to the final," he said.

"I'm proud to help the team today and we have to fight for the final because it's going to be tough. We have to enjoy it now and keep going because we have to work to get seventh in the table.

"In the final anything can happen. We know it's going to be tough, but with our characteristics we can win."