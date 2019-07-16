×
Delph departs Manchester City to join Everton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    16 Jul 2019, 02:36 IST
Fabian Delph - cropped
Fabian Delph during his time at Manchester City

Fabian Delph has moved from Manchester City to Everton, signing a three-year contract.

Everton swooped to sign the midfielder for a fee that could reportedly rise to £10million after he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

England international Delph made 89 appearances in all competitions for City over four seasons, occasionally filling in at left-back.

He started 21 times for Pep Guardiola's men when they cantered to the title in 2017-18 but featured less regularly last term as City were crowned champions again.

The 29-year-old's hopes of returning to first-team calculations were further diminished when City paid Atletico Madrid a club-record fee to secure the talented Rodri.

"Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion," Delph told Everton's official club website.

"The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team.

"You are always going to hear Evertonians and I'm excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing.

"I'm really happy to be here, I'm going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special."

In arriving at Goodison Park, the former Leeds United and Aston Villa player becomes Everton's third signing of the close season.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl joined on a free from relegated Huddersfield Town and midfielder Andre Gomes inked a five-year deal after impressing during his loan spell from Barcelona.

"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality," Everton boss Marco Silva said.

"But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club."

