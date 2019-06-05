×
Diame set to leave Newcastle United

31   //    05 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST
mohamed diame - cropped
Mohamed Diame, who is leaving Newcastle United

Mohamed Diame is expected to leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract, the club have confirmed.

The Senegalese, who retired from international football in 2017, has not been offered an extension to the deal that expires at the end of this month.

Diame, 31, made 103 appearances since joining from Hull City in 2016, including 29 in the Premier League last season.

While Newcastle have not finalised his departure, it is expected he will begin looking for a new club.

Manager Rafael Benitez told the club's website: "I would like to say thank you to all the players leaving the club this summer.

"Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here. He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future."

Cal Roberts, Josef Yarney, Tyrique Bartlett, Juanito, Otto Huuhtanen and Stefan O'Connor will also leave, along with four academy players.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
