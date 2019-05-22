×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Diego Costa a doubt for start of Atletico's pre-season with ligament sprain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    22 May 2019, 21:26 IST
DiegoCroppedsta
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Diego Costa suffered a sprain to the lateral ligament of his left ankle in Tuesday's friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem.

Diego Simeone's side were beaten 2-1 in their season-concluding exhibition game, but their biggest frustration was an injury suffered by Costa in the 28th minute.

The striker turned his ankle and, although the club were able to rule out damage to the bone, further tests upon their return to Madrid discovered a ligament had been impacted.

Having suffered a grade two sprain, Costa may take over two months to recover from the problem, meaning he could miss the start of Atletico's pre-season.

The injury brings a difficult season to a disheartening end for Costa, who has struggled for form and missed the final seven matches of the LaLiga campaign through suspension after earning an eight-game ban having insulted a referee.

 

Advertisement
Costa avoids bone damage after suffering ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Morata a doubt for Barcelona game with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Atletico suffer Lucas blow but Costa trains with squad
RELATED STORY
Pjaca suffers another cruciate ligament tear
RELATED STORY
Diego Costa boosts Atletico's return to its essence
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable Diego Costa moments during his time at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Diego Costa gets 8 game ban for red card against Barca
RELATED STORY
Compilation of pundits' reaction on Diego Costa antics
RELATED STORY
Simeone: Costa issue is resolved
RELATED STORY
LaLiga News: Referee's match report reveals what Diego Costa shouted at him before being sent off
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us