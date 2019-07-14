×
Dier to miss Tottenham's Asia tour following operation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    14 Jul 2019, 00:36 IST
ericdier-cropped
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

Eric Dier has been ruled out of Tottenham's pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai having undergone an operation on an unspecified injury.

The England international featured in the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off on June 9, and had been hoping to play a full part in Tottenham's preparations for the 2019-20 season.

But the club have confirmed that, while the procedure to correct Dier's injury was successful, the 25-year-old midfielder will not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad when they visit Singapore and Shanghai for matches against Juventus and Manchester United.

Dier has been troubled by a groin injury in recent months, and he started just 18 of Tottenham's 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19.

Prior to last season, he started at least 30 league matches in each of the previous three seasons, and Pochettino will hope he returns to full fitness ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa on August 10.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training.

"Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the club's pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
