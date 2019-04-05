Dortmund chief Watzke: No offers made for Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insists "nobody has contacted" the club to ask about the availability of teenage forward Jadon Sancho.

A number of European football's biggest names have been tipped to make a move for the England international, who has scored eight Bundesliga goals this season and set up a league-high 13.

Sancho, who left Manchester City in 2017, is rumoured to be high on Manchester United's list of targets ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

Watzke has claimed numerous times the 19-year-old is not for sale at any price, however, which has seemingly put rival clubs off making an approach.

The crown for most assists in Europe (13) belongs to a 19-year-old @Sanchooo10 has the magic touch pic.twitter.com/Pp6xb1U4AT — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 3, 2019

Asked about the growing interest in Dortmund's prized asset, Watzke told Goal and DAZN: “I don't care about that. Everybody knows that Jadon will play for us next year.

“That's a fact and we don't have a price tag for him. And because everybody in Europe knows that nobody has contacted us.”

As well as earning links to an array of top sides, Sancho was also capped for the first time by England last October and has gone on to make three more appearances, most recently catching the eye in last month's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

City are among those said to be in the running to re-sign their former player, who left without making a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola.

But asked if City have a buy-back clause or first refusal should Sancho become available, Watzke added: “We never give information about contract details but City has no co-determination right at all.”

Regardless of Sancho's future, Dortmund are expected to strengthen their squad at the end of the season and they have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

Watzke does not expect the experienced centre-back to return to North Rhine-Westphalia, though, adding: “I don't think so. Mats had an outstandingly successful time here and I still have a good relationship with him. But he decided to go back to Bayern three years ago.”

Dortmund lead Bayern by two points at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's Der Klassiker.

