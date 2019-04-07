Dyche taking nothing for granted after Burnley pick off Cherries

Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insisted there is still work to do for his side to secure their Premier League future, even after edging further clear of the relegation places with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Ashley Barnes headed into his own net to give Bournemouth an early lead at the Vitality Stadium but Burnley hit back in impressive fashion to take all three points.

Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood scored goals in the space of three minutes to give the visitors the lead, with Barnes getting his second of the game – albeit this time in the right net – to seal back-to-back wins for Burnley.

The Clarets' good run of form - they have posted seven victories since a 5-1 home loss to Everton on Boxing Day - means they now have 36 points from 33 games, giving them an eight-point cushion over 18th-placed Cardiff City, who they face next at Turf Moor.

"We always knew this was going to be a really tough season, adjusting the players to the new challenges," Dyche told the club's official website.

"But the mentality and belief has stayed strong and that is now paying us back - and that is because of their diligence and professionalism.

"Back-to-back wins put us in a far healthier situation, but all it does is remind us there is still work to do. There is still plenty of football to be played and we want to finish the season correctly."

Bournemouth have two more points than their opponents but Eddie Howe also insisted the Cherries are still not safe - and took responsibility for the disappointing display against Burnley.

"I don't know how many times I have to say it, we are not safe," Howe told the media. "I don't consider myself safe either and the players are absolutely the same.

"We can 100 per cent still go down and until someone says we're safe that is only when we will be safe.

"We are not taking liberties and I can honestly say we have not done that, as the head of the team I take responsibility - you make your own luck and we have to do that very quickly."

