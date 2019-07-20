Eagles bring back Sproles on one-year deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 30 // 20 Jul 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles has returned to the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a one-year contract.

The 36-year-old running back considered retiring after an injury-riddled 2018 campaign in which he played only six games.

But Sproles was prepared to give it another go if the "right team" called and that team turned out to be one he already knew well as he opted to return for a sixth season with the franchise.

"My heart is in Philly - that's where I want to end my career," Sproles said to the Eagles' website. "That team, the city is like a family.

"I really want to go out on top. That's what I really want to do. I can't wait to get back with the guys."

Sproles has established himself as one of the NFL's best-ever all-purpose backs and sits sixth on the league's career all-purpose yardage list thanks to his ability to rush, receive and return kickoffs and punts.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with RB Darren Sproles on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/l6qnpthxLJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2019

He is unlikely to get a large amount of touches in 2019-20, but gives Philadelphia's explosive offense another option.

The Eagles gave Carson Wentz a four-year, $128million extension in June. The QB will have talented targets in Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Zach Ertz to work with, as well as running back Jordan Howard in the backfield.

Advertisement

Philadelphia appear to have a better arsenal than they had on last season's 9-7 team that finished second in the NFC East.

They lost Super Bowl hero Nick Foles to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, so will have to bank on Wentz having a healthy year to go further than last season's loss to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.