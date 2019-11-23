Ederson back in Manchester City side for Chelsea clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Ederson is back in the Manchester City side to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The goalkeeper missed City's last game, a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool that left the champions nine points behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds in the Premier League table.

Ederson was withdrawn during a Champions League draw with Atalanta this month due to a thigh injury, with Kyle Walker ending the game in goal after Claudio Bravo was sent off.

The Brazil international has, as expected, been passed fit for a crunch clash with Chelsea, with Frank Lampard's side having won six straight Premier League games to move up to third in the league, above City.

Bernardo Silva is out after being banned for one game for his controversial tweet about team-mate Benjamin Mendy, while Raheem Sterling starts after being dropped for England's 7-0 win over Montenegro during the international break following an incident with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

David Silva also returns to midfield, having been an unused substitute against Liverpool, while Riyad Mahrez starts alongside Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Fernandinho and Mendy line up in defence.

Chelsea make two changes from a victory over Crystal Palace as they aim to win eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history.

Jorginho replaces Mason Mount in midfield and Cesar Azpilicueta comes in for Reece James at full-back.