Eintracht's 6-1 loss ahead of Chelsea clash 'not normal' - Hutter

Head coach Adi Hutter is confident Eintracht Frankfurt will bounce back from a 6-1 thrashing in the Bundesliga when they face Chelsea in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Eintracht earned a 1-1 draw in last week's opening leg, despite being without Ante Rebic due to suspension, but the Blues have the upper hand due to their away goal.

Hutter rested star striker Luka Jovic at the weekend and his side were demolished 6-1 at Bayer Leverkusen, a direct rival for Champions League qualification via league placings.

"I expected this question right at the beginning," Hutter told a news conference when asked about the heavy defeat.

"We spoke about this [defeat], we analysed it, but I am not going to reveal everything that we spoke about.

"We have tried to put this behind us but it is not normal that we lose a game like that. Yesterday we trained and we had a day off. We have a good feeling in the team.

"I am happy with the way things are going. We have a different competition, a different task and I am confident we will play a good game."

"It was impressive to see how Liverpool worked as a team yesterday. They showed desire, courage and passion. They're the qualities that have brought us this far and that we'll need again tomorrow."#CHESGE #SGEuropa pic.twitter.com/UbYMNo0Q9j — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 8, 2019

European inspiration for Eintracht ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge could come from Liverpool, who overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Hutter confirmed he had spoken to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the Anfield classic, which saw the Reds progress to the Madrid showpiece on June 1 after a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

"Yes, he wished everything well for Eintracht Frankfurt," Hutter added.

"I watched the game and I was enamoured with the match. If you believe something then you can put that across to the team. His team played great. They had passion and were brave. They have been like that all year. That’s what I hope my team play like.

"In the Europa League and Bundesliga we have played like that. Everything is possible. The favourite is Chelsea, but everything is possible and we can get to the final.

"We are the least expected team to be in the semi-finals but to achieve this you have to play very well. We are at Stamford Bridge and it is possible that we can achieve something historic."