England manager Neville announces World Cup squad

England manager Phil Neville

Phil Neville has named his squad of 23 to represent England in France at the 2019 World Cup, with Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen missing out.

The announcement was made through a series of videos released to social media on Wednesday, featuring some of England's icons including David Beckham and Prince William.

The squad features a blend of experience and youth with 11 players set to make their maiden World Cup appearances while Jill Scott and Karen Carney will be entering their fourth tournament.

World Cup debutants include Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, who scored in her side's FA Cup victory over West Ham on Saturday, and attacker Beth Mead who helped Arsenal win this year's Women's Super League.

"This is a significant moment in our World Cup campaign and I want to congratulate all of the players in our squad," Neville said.

"I must also thank those who just missed out for all of their efforts. We would not be in this position without them, they have played a big part in our World Cup journey and I know they will be our biggest supporters this summer.

"Picking a squad is never easy but I believe in this group and I know they will be ready to help us perform at our very best at the finals.

“We know what we are capable of achieving and are determined to do all we can to be successful. We keep saying it but the hard work starts now and we are going to give it everything we have to make the nation proud."

One of those to miss out is Lyon midfielder Christiansen, who suffered a leg and ankle injury in March when playing for the national side in the SheBelieves Cup.

The 27-year-old was hopeful she would be fit for selection but Neville has opted to leave her out.

England squad in full:

Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea); Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal); Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City); Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)