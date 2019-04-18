×
Eriksen: I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    18 Apr 2019, 04:36 IST
ChristianEriksen-cropped.
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen said he "must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet" as Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals after his mistake went unpunished thanks to VAR intervention.

Tottenham lost 4-3 to Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday but Spurs still advanced 4-4 on away goals in a dramatic finale at the Etihad Stadium.

City thought they had won the quarter-final tie thanks to Raheem Sterling deep into stoppage time after Eriksen had given the ball away in the build-up, but the goal was overturned on review with Sergio Aguero deemed offside in the build-up.

Tottenham star Eriksen – who will now face former club Ajax in the semi-finals – counted his blessings post-match, telling BT Sport: "I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight.

"I thought it was all over but it was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.

"After today we take a deep breathe, it will be a fairytale to play Ajax and fun to be back in the [Johan Cruijff] Arena again."

Spurs players were left dejected and on their knees when Sterling turned the ball into the net at the death before VAR intervened.

"Normally you appeal for offside or for a foul but nobody even thought about offside, everyone's on the floor," Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen added.

"It was a few minutes left to play so I tried to get everyone up but then out of nothing VAR was there and saved us."

Manchester City
