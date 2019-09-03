Eriksen: I wish I could decide my career like in Football Manager

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen wishes he had control over his career "like in Football Manager" after failing to secure a transfer away from Tottenham.

The playmaker said after the Champions League final in June that he was interested in pursuing a new challenge, having been at Spurs since 2013.

The 27-year-old was linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United but, following the closure of the European transfer window on Monday, he is set to stay put until at least January.

In an interview with Ekstra Bladet published before the transfer deadline, Eriksen admitted he had more control over his future.

"I wish I could just decide, like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," he said.

50/50 – Christian Eriksen has now scored 50 Premier League goals – the first Danish player to reach this landmark – whilst also becoming the first Spurs player to register both 50+ goals and assists for the club in the competition. Pastry. pic.twitter.com/6ydreoSA8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

When asked if he would be able to talk in more depth about his future after the transfer deadline, he replied: "Maybe I can."

Pressed on whether it was a mistake to speak publicly about wanting a new challenge, he said: "No, it wasn't. But that's football, and you never know what will happen in football. A lot of things come into play.

"For me, it's not hard to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written. There have been lots of rumours every year.

"A lot of different things were written, like that I went to Madrid to look for a house, but it doesn't disrupt my life at all.

"I understand well [that there is interest in my future]. I know a lot of people are interested in where I play. That's the way it is."

Eriksen added that he jokes with Tottenham team-mates whenever transfer rumours begin to spread.

"We tease each other," he said. "This is how it is at a top club, if you have done well. There will always be rumours."