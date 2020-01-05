Eriksen starts for Tottenham amid Inter links

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Tottenham's attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen

Jose Mourinho selected Christian Eriksen from the start for Tottenham's FA Cup match at Middlesbrough despite reports of interest from Inter.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and has long been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United and Real Madrid mooted as suitors in the past.

Sunday's FA Cup clash at the Riverside came amid fresh talk of a transfer, as Inter were said to be willing to part with £20million for the midfielder in January.

The visitors were captained by Jan Vertonghen, who is also in the final months of his Spurs deal.

Tottenham were without Harry Kane - their previous stand-in skipper - following his hamstring tear against Southampton on Wednesday but could call again on Son Heung-min, who was suspended for their past three games after a red card at home to Chelsea before Christmas.