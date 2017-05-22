Europe's top five leagues: Who finished where?

With the 2016-17 campaign coming to a close, we take a look at the winners and losers of the season across Europe's top five leagues.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 01:20 IST

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid all had reasons to celebrate this season

With the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League and LaLiga all coming to an end this weekend, we are slowly approaching the end of what has been an intriguing 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea bounced back from last season's 10th-place finish to regain their crown, Real Madrid dethroned Barcelona for their first title since 2012, Monaco ended Paris Saint-Germain's hegemony in France, while Bayern Munich and Juventus continued their domestic dominance.

Although there is still one game to go in Serie A and there are a number of domestic cup finals on the cards in the weeks to come - with the Europa League and Champions League finals on the horizon as well - most teams are already done for the season and have started preparations for 2017-18.

Below, we take a look at which teams have reason to celebrate and which sides end the season in tears.

LALIGA

Champions: Real Madrid

Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Europa League: Villarreal, Real Sociedad

Relegated: Granada, Osasuna, Sporting Gijon

Promoted: Levante

BUNDESLIGA

Champions: Bayern Munich

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim

Europa League: Cologne, Hertha Berlin

Relegated: Darmstadt, Ingolstadt

Promoted: Stuttgart, Hannover

Relegation/promotion playoff: Wolfsburg, Eintracht Braunschweig

PREMIER LEAGUE

Champions: Chelsea

Champions League: Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool

Europa League: Arsenal, Manchester United*, Everton

Relegated: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Hull City

Promoted: Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion

*Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League instead if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final.

SERIE A

Champions: Juventus

Champions League: Roma, Napoli

Europa League: Lazio, Atalanta, AC Milan

Relegated: Pescara, Palermo

Promoted: SPAL, Verona

LIGUE 1

Champions: Monaco

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain, Nice

Europa League: Lyon, Marseille

Relegated: Bastia, Nancy

Promoted: Strasbourg, Amiens

Relegation/promotion playoff: Lorient, Troyes