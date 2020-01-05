Even Leeds can beat Manchester United, says Alioski

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski

Ezgjan Alioski rekindled the rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United by claiming the Championship leaders could beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's under-achieving side.

As Leeds prepare to face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Alioski was asked whether they could announce themselves to the Premier League by beating a team who triumphed over the Red Devils 2-0 on New Year's Day.

The Macedonia international's response would have been music to the ears of the Leeds faithful, and it came 10 years and a day after the club - then in League One - claimed a famous 1-0 FA Cup victory at Old Trafford.

Alioski told reporters that Arteta's achievement in beating Solskjaer's men left him undaunted, saying: "Of course, I saw the result against Manchester United.

"But this Manchester United from this year, even we can beat them."

Gjanni on where the game ranks in his career: "Of course it’s a big game, but I like to play in them. It’s Arsenal, they have good players and everything, but I don’t see it as making me nervous. I hope I can have bigger games than this." pic.twitter.com/8myQlYbGV1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 4, 2020

Alioski said a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence would restore Leeds' status as one of England's top clubs and underlined his team-mates' commitment to the philosophy of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Argentina, Chile and Marseille boss has delivered the most attractive football Elland Road has enjoyed since the club was in the Champions League, and Alioski attributed the transformation to the 64-year-old.

"If we were in the Premier League, Leeds would be one of the biggest clubs," Alioski opined. "The only difference is they [Arsenal] are in the Premier League and we are in the Championship.

Advertisement

"We are going to go there to play this football that Marcelo Bielsa wants. Since he has arrived, Marcelo Bielsa has let Leeds dream again.

"I arrived two-and-a-half years ago. Mostly the same team is here, Marcelo Bielsa kept the same team and everyone can see what Leeds changed and how we improved with him."