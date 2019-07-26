×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Everton reveal striking new stadium design

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    26 Jul 2019, 01:44 IST
Everton
Everton's new stadium design

Everton have revealed the striking design for their planned new stadium in north Liverpool, which the Premier League club claim will deliver a £1billion boost to the city's economy.

The Toffees, who currently play at Goodison Park, are inching closer to moving into their new home, with planning applications expected to be submitted by the end of the year.

Everton's new stadium, located at Bramley-Moore Dock, includes a single-tier stand reminiscent of Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' with room for 13,000 home fans, while the design also features future provision for rail seating.

"The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby," the club said in a statement. 

"The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park's famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish."

Goodison Park will be demolished when the new stadium is ready to host games, with Everton planning to use the land for a range of community assets including new homes.

"Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a 'game changer' for the club and our city region," said chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

"Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our club's rich heritage and traditions."

Advertisement

The design got an enthusiastic reception from former Everton striker Gary Lineker, who wrote on Twitter: "Wow!"

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan far from striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Delph departs Manchester City to join Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League : Fabian Delph Joins Everton | Reaction
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Manchester City reveal trailer for their new documentary
RELATED STORY
Wantaway Pogba models new Manchester United away kit
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners keeping tabs on Brazilian forward Everton Soares 
RELATED STORY
Everton hand Davies new long-term deal
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 5 Players who cost Red Devils the game
RELATED STORY
7 football clubs whose change of crests angered their fans
RELATED STORY
New Everton signing Reveals Why He Rejected PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us