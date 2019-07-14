×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Every young winger looks up to him - James aspires to be like Giggs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    14 Jul 2019, 18:04 IST
Daniel James - cropped
Swansea City winger Daniel James

Daniel James wants to emulate Manchester United great Ryan Giggs after making a good impression on his debut.

The 21-year-old became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first United signing after arriving from Swansea City in a reported £15million deal last month.

He appeared in a United shirt for the first time on Saturday as Solskjaer's side beat Perth Glory 2-0 in a friendly at Optus Stadium.

It marks an incredible rise for James, who only made his senior debut for Swansea 17 months ago and has since gone on to represent Wales four times, with each of those caps coming under Giggs' management.

And the youngster believes there is no better mentor than his esteemed compatriot as he aims to make a name for himself at Old Trafford.

"Giggsy, as soon as I came into the Wales set up, had ambitions for me," he told reporters. "The way he brought me and a lot of other youngsters through has been amazing.

"He spoke to me when I first signed for United. His advice was to be myself, which is what I will try to do. 

"He wasn’t a bad player, was he? What he did at Manchester United was amazing. Every young winger looks up to a person like him.

Advertisement

"He was playing in the Premier League until he was 40 and he was still beating players. Credit to him, the way he looks after his body.

"It is amazing for me, when I go away on internationals, to learn from people like him. He is obviously someone I aspire to be like."

James made the most of his 45 minutes on the field in United's opening pre-season friendly against Perth as he put his blistering pace to good use down both flanks.

More than 50,000 spectators were in attendance and James is now looking forward to walking down the Old Trafford tunnel for the first time to play in front of an even bigger crowd.

"The amount of fans that have come from everywhere is surreal, really," he said. "Playing with those players is a dream come true.

"Walking out at Old Trafford is the big one. That is when it will probably sink in.

"But the amount of fans that also came to training shows the support this club has got. The amount of fans that turned up tonight from all over is just amazing."

James is one of two signings made by Solskjaer during the close season, along with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported £50m.

Plenty of negativity surrounds United following their sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, but James was never in any doubt that it is the right club for him.

"When a club like Manchester United come calling you can't say, 'no'," he added

"As soon as they did there was no thought in my mind not to be here."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Daniel James: Player Profile of Manchester United's latest winger target
RELATED STORY
Giggs tells James to 'enjoy the challenge' of playing for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs reveals why fans will love Daniel James, Red Devils preparing £35m opening bid for Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: £15m winger set to undergo medical at Old Trafford ahead of imminent move
RELATED STORY
Daniel James' potential the perfect Old Trafford tonic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils forced to wait on Daniel James
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Personal terms agreed but fee is turning out to be an issue for winger
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records set by Ryan Giggs that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James
RELATED STORY
Manchester United-bound James likened to Usain Bolt and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us