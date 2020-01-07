FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

Manchester City celebrate during their win over Port Vale

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday.

A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and their reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

If Manchester United get past Wolves at the second attempt, they face a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Chelsea were given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if they emerge from their replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.

The winner of Arsenal's meeting with Leeds United on Monday will head south to Bournemouth.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool